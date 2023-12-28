Couture (lower body) will remain unavailable against the Oilers on Thursday. Coach David Quinn told reporters, "This light at the end of the tunnel. There's a level of optimism that we haven't had before," Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Couture has already been out of action for 35 games this season but could be back sooner rather than later. While the Sharks could ease the veteran back into the lineup, he likely will slot into a top-six role in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit. As such, Couture should have plenty of value in fantasy contests despite missing nearly half the season.