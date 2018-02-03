Sharks' Logan Couture: Strikes for two points in win

Couture scored on the power play and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Columbus on Friday.

Couture is on a nice run right now, scoring goals in four of the Sharks' past five games. Four of the goals have come against Eastern Conference competition, and he'll get the chance to continue victimizing the East on Sunday before the Sharks return to the left half of the country. He should already be a fixture in your lineup, and he's showing exactly why as of late.