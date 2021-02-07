Couture scored a goal and dished three hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Evander Kane crashed the net right from the opening draw, and a rebound eventually led to Logan Couture tallying 11 seconds into the game. Unfortunately for the Sharks, that was all the offense they could muster against Ryan Miller. Couture is up to five goals and eight points through 10 contests this season. He had only five hits all year entering Saturday, so don't expect the 31-year-old center to throw the body around much more, but his scoring pace is right where fantasy managers expect it to be.