Sharks' Logan Couture: Suffers fractured ankle
Couture sustained a fractured ankle during Tuesday's loss to Blues and will miss approximately six weeks, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
This is a major blow to the Sharks' forward corps. Not only is Couture the team's captain, but he leads the team with 36 points through 45 games. It's unsettled how the Sharks will fill his top-line center role, but Tomas Hertl could bump to the middle.
