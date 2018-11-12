Sharks' Logan Couture: Suffers injury Sunday

Couture sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Sunday's matchup with Calgary, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The Sharks are off on Monday, so the team is unlikely to provide an update on Couture's status prior to Tuesday's game-day skate. With little details to go on, fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach in regards to the all-star center's availability against Nashville. If the Ontario native is unable to suit up versus the Predators, Joe Thornton would slot into a second-line role with Rourke Chartier likely added to the lineup.