Couture suffered a lower-body injury when he blocked a shot in the third period Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture left the game with 9:08 remaining and did not return. The Sharks do not play again until Tuesday against the Coyotes, so Couture could be good to go by that time as there was no update after the game. Couture has 14 goals and 26 points in 30 games this season.