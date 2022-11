Couture put up an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Couture helped out on Matt Benning's go-ahead goal in the third period. This ended Couture's longest drought of the season -- he'd been kept quiet over the previous two games. He's yet to get points in back-to-back contests yet, but he's at four goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 13 appearances.