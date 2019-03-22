Sharks' Logan Couture: Surprise scratch
Couture (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports California reports.
This news comes as a complete surprise, as there was no indication that Couture was in danger of missing Thursday's contest until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. At this point, the 29-year-old pivot should probably be considered a long shot for Friday's matchup with the Ducks.
