Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies four points in victory

Couture scored two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Two of those points, a goal and an assist, came via the power play. Couture got the scoring started early in the first period and would later pick up helpers on Tomas Hertl's game-winning goal and Joe Thornton's empty-net score. The 28-year-old had been held scoreless in his previous three games, so this performance was certainly a long time coming. He'll attempt to stay hot against the Devils on Friday.