Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies game-winner
Couture scored two goals, including the game-winner during double overtime, and recorded seven shots on net in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. The second-round series is tied 1-1.
The veteran was all over the ice, posting the second-most time on ice for a Sharks forward in the overtime game (27:49). The Sharks will still need more of the same from Couture if they expect to make this a competitive series. During the 2016 postseason, Couture led the league with 30 points and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals. But last season, he had three points in six games, and the Sharks were eliminated in the first round. This playoff season, he has four goals and seven points in six games. If Couture keeps this up, the Sharks should continue to win.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...