Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies game-winner

Couture scored two goals, including the game-winner during double overtime, and recorded seven shots on net in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. The second-round series is tied 1-1.

The veteran was all over the ice, posting the second-most time on ice for a Sharks forward in the overtime game (27:49). The Sharks will still need more of the same from Couture if they expect to make this a competitive series. During the 2016 postseason, Couture led the league with 30 points and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals. But last season, he had three points in six games, and the Sharks were eliminated in the first round. This playoff season, he has four goals and seven points in six games. If Couture keeps this up, the Sharks should continue to win.