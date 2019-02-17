Sharks' Logan Couture: Tallies goal in win

Couture scored his 21st goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Couture also added an assist on forward Joe Pavelski's game-winning marker in the third period. Couture improves to 53 points in 59 games this season. He is on pace to eclipse his previous career high of 67 points set in 2014-15.

