Couture scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Couture snapped a 16-game goal drought Saturday, and he's now tallied in consecutive contests. The 32-year-old has 16 markers, 28 points, 108 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-7 rating in 48 appearances as the Sharks' top-line center. He's produced just 10 points in 30 outings since the start of March.