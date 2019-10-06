Play

Sharks' Logan Couture: Tickles twine in loss

Couture scored the Sharks' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

Couture's second-period tally knotted the game at 1-1, but Ryan Getzlaf put the Ducks ahead again just 1:07 later. The 30-year-old center now has a goal and an assist through three games this season while anchoring the top line.

