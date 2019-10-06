Sharks' Logan Couture: Tickles twine in loss
Couture scored the Sharks' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.
Couture's second-period tally knotted the game at 1-1, but Ryan Getzlaf put the Ducks ahead again just 1:07 later. The 30-year-old center now has a goal and an assist through three games this season while anchoring the top line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.