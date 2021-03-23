Couture scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Couture finished off a pass from Kevin Labanc for the opening tally at 8:22 of the first period. The tally snapped Couture's season-worst five-game point drought. The center is up to 14 goals, 23 points, 75 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 30 appearances.