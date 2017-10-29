Sharks' Logan Couture: Tied for third in goals in NHL

Couture scored his eighth goal of the season in a 3-2 win over Buffalo. It was the game winner.

He is on fire with seven goals and three assists in his last six games, and Couture's eight goals tie him for third in the league with Toronto's Auston Matthews. Continue to roll out the 28-year-old center confidently.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories