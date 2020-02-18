Sharks' Logan Couture: Traveling with team
Couture (ankle) will be with the Sharks for their four-game road trip, but won't be playing in any games, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Couture has already missed the last 14 games due to his ankle issue and will now miss another four. With the Sharks' season going south, the team is unlikely to rush the veteran center back into the lineup. Barclay Couture should continue to see minutes in a top-six role while Couture is sidelined.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.