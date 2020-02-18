Sharks' Logan Couture: Traveling with team

Couture (ankle) will be with the Sharks for their four-game road trip, but won't be playing in any games, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Couture has already missed the last 14 games due to his ankle issue and will now miss another four. With the Sharks' season going south, the team is unlikely to rush the veteran center back into the lineup. Barclay Couture should continue to see minutes in a top-six role while Couture is sidelined.