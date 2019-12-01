Sharks' Logan Couture: Two-goal effort keys win
Couture scored twice on four shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Couture got the Sharks on the board midway through the first period and added an empty-netter late in regulation to seal the win. The goals were his seventh and eighth of the season, all but one of those coming in November. His shooting percentage has ballooned from 3.7 in October to 11.9 this month, helping to breathe life into his goal-scoring production. The 30-year-old leads the Sharks with 28 points in 28 games.
