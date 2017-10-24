Sharks' Logan Couture: Two more points in win

Couture recorded a goal and an assist while logging 18:07 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

After starting the season with just a single goal through four contests, Couture has posted three multi-point showings over his past four outings for seven goals, 10 points and 22 shots on the campaign. The 28-year-old pivot owns an unsustainably high 31.8 shooting percentage, so there is likely to be some statistical correction in the goals column moving forward. Still, it checks out as an encouraging start for the steady fantasy contributor.