Sharks' Logan Couture: Two-point effort damaging to Avs
Couture delivered a power-play goal and a 5-on-5 assist in Thursday's 4-2 home win over the Avalanche.
The popular scoring pivot was the primary distributor on defenseman Justin Braun's game-opening score and Couture also bagged the go-ahead goal to keep the Avalanche on the outside looking into the playoffs. Nabbed by the Sharks with the ninth overall pick in 2007, Couture's at 61 points (34 goals, 27 assists) and 21 power-play points through 77 games.
