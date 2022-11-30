Couture scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

After helping set up Matt Nieto for the game's opening goal early in the first period, Couture got a breakaway on Jake Allen early in the third and went five-hole for an insurance tally. The veteran center is enjoying a big November, producing five multi-point performances in the last 10 games en route to eight goals and 13 points over that stretch.