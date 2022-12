Couture scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Couture continues to look like the Sharks' best player, and it was the captain who scored the team's first shorthanded goal of the season. The 33-year-old has three goals and four assists over his last six games. He's up to 14 tallies, 26 points, 67 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-9 rating through 29 appearances.