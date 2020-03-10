Play

Sharks' Logan Couture: Unavailable against Chicago

Couture (head) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Chicago, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Couture has apparently already passed through the NHL's concussion protocol, but he's nonetheless still dealing with the repercussions of the puck he took to the face during Sunday's loss to Colorado. The 30-year-old pivot will hope to heal up in time for Friday's game against the Blues.

