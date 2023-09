Couture is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports.

Couture said the injury didn't occur at a specific moment, but instead happened over the course of his offseason training. He had 27 goals and 67 points in 82 contests in 2022-23. Couture is projected to serve on San Jose's top line and first power-play unit once he's healthy.