Couture (lower body) won't play Thursday against Vegas on Opening Night, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Couture is still considered week-to-week, so he is questionable at best for Saturday's matchup versus Colorado. He produced 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games last season. During Couture's absence, Tomas Hertl is projected to center the top line and Mikael Granlund is slated center the second line.