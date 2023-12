Couture (lower body) will miss Sunday's game against the Avalanche, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Couture hasn't played yet in 2023-24, but coach David Quinn told Max Miller of The Hockey News on Thursday that there's "a level of optimism that we haven't had before," so it does sound like the 34-year-old is making progress. Couture is likely to serve in a top-six capacity and feature on the first power-play unit once he's recovered from his injury.