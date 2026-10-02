Cagnoni scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Cagnoni impressed in training camp, earning a spot on the Opening Night roster. That worked out well, as the 21-year-old ended up scoring the game-winner in overtime for his first career goal. Cagnoni got top billing on the power play, but he's not a lock to stay in that spot -- or in the lineup -- with Sam Dickinson also on the roster. Still, Cagnoni is worth keeping an eye on, as the power-play usage alone makes him an intriguing blueliner for fantasy purposes.