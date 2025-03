Cagnoni was loaned to AHL San Jose on Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

After being brought up from the AHL on March 18, Cagnoni played in five straight games with the Sharks, earning one assist, seven shots on goal, one hit, eight blocked shots and four PIM. He has produced 13 goals and 47 points in 56 minor-league appearances this season.