Cagnoni was selected 123rd overall by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Cagnoni is a great story. Never drafted in the WHL, the diminutive (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) rearguard managed just nine goals and 39 points over parts of his first two seasons with Portland. He upped those totals to 17 goals and 64 points in 69 games this past year, placing him tenth among all WHL defenders in scoring. Cagnoni looks the part of a future power play quarterback as a pro. He has excellent speed and terrific hockey sense. Like many undersized defensemen in today's game, he wins with smarts and positioning as opposed to size and strength. Cagnoni has a real chance to be the latest in a long line of undersized defenders making an impact at the NHL level.