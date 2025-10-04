Carlsson (lower body) won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Mammoth, per the NHL media site.

Carlsson has been unable to play in the preseason while continuing to recover from a lower-body surgery. The 28-year-old defenseman has been skating for about 10 days but may still end up on the injured non-roster list Monday if he isn't cleared to play. Once healthy, Carlsson figures to be waived for assignment to AHL San Jose.