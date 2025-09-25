Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Thursday that Carlsson (lower body) has returned to the ice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Carlsson underwent offseason surgery to address a lower-body injury, and he's been considered day-to-day early in camp. Warsofsky said Thursday that he doesn't think Carlsson will be able to participate fully in training camp, but he also said that the 28-year-old isn't far away from playing. Carlsson will likely begin the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but it seems possible that he'll be able to suit up early in the regular season.