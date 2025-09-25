Sharks' Lucas Carlsson: Progressing in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Thursday that Carlsson (lower body) has returned to the ice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Carlsson underwent offseason surgery to address a lower-body injury, and he's been considered day-to-day early in camp. Warsofsky said Thursday that he doesn't think Carlsson will be able to participate fully in training camp, but he also said that the 28-year-old isn't far away from playing. Carlsson will likely begin the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but it seems possible that he'll be able to suit up early in the regular season.