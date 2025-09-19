Carlsson underwent surgery due to a lower-body injury during the offseason, but he's progressed to the point where he's day-to-day, Max Miller of NHL.com reports Friday.

Carlsson had 10 goals and 23 points in 45 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose as well as a goal and four points in 13 outings with the Sharks in 2024-25. Provided he's healthy, the 28-year-old defenseman is expected to start the upcoming campaign in the minors.