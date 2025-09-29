Carlsson (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Ducks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Carlsson has spent the start of training camp recovering from offseason surgery to address a lower-body injury. He returned to the ice last week but will miss another preseason game Monday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be cleared to return to game action before the end of the preseason, but he'll likely head to the minors once the regular season gets underway.