Sharks' Lukas Radil: Headed for minors
Radil was dropped down to AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Radil will likely be back with the club before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in order to provide some additional forward depth. By sending the winger down now, he will get some much needed ice time, considering he hasn't played since Mar. 27.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...