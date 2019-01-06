Sharks' Lukas Radil: Inks extension with Sharks
Radil signed a one-year contract extension with San Jose.
Radil has six goals and nine points across 18 games in his first season since coming over from the KHL. He's notched six points in 11 AHL contests as well. The extension news comes on the heels of an active three-game goal streak for the 28-year-old. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling Monday against the Kings.
