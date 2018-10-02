Sharks' Lukas Radil: Joining Baby Sharks
Radil was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Radil garnered a one-year, two-way deal with the Sharks in April. He was spectacular in the preseason, adding two goals and just as many helpers over four games, but the Czech prospect will benefit from more seasoning away from the high-pressure environment of the NHL. Should the Sharks see a rash of injuries up front, Radil would have little trouble shuffling to the parent club since the Sharks share a home rink with their top developmental affiliate.
