Radil put his only shot in the net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

It's his first point in four games since being recalled from AHL San Jose on March 18. Radil has 11 points and 40 shots in 36 games this season, frequently seeing bottom-six minutes but occasionally venturing onto the second line. Regardless of deployment, he hasn't made a significant fantasy impact yet.

