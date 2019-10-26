Sharks' Lukas Radil: Limited minutes in return to lineup
Radil (illness) had one shot on goal and was minus-1 in Friday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
Radil had missed the previous games, but drew in tonight in a bottom-six role. He only saw 11 shifts all night and logged less than eight minutes of ice time. The 29-year-old is still looking for his first point after seven games and should not be rostered in fantasy.
