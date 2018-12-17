Sharks' Lukas Radil: Notches assist
Radil picked up an assist and a shot on goal in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Radil has a point in three of his last four games, but those are his only points on the season. The 28-year-old has also only averaged 9:50 per game in ice time, and has been a healthy scratch on a few occasions.
