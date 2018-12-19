Sharks' Lukas Radil: Picks up pair of points
Radil scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Tuesday's performance was the 28-year-old's first multi-point game of the season, and Radil now has five points in 10 NHL games. Prior to joining the Sharks, he played three seasons in the KHL, and before that was a member of Pardubice HC of the Czech league for seven seasons. He remains a risky play most nights in fantasy, but Radil's recent hot streak makes him an intriguing waiver wire option if you're looking to add depth to your lineup. He is not a worthy option in daily formats.
