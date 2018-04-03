Sharks' Lukas Radil: Procures one-year deal with San Jose

Radil signed a one-year contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.

"Lukas is a big-bodied, puck possession forward who has been playing professional hockey at a high level for seven-plus seasons," Sharks GM Doug Wilson said. "He is coming off his most successful year yet, and has represented his country on the world's biggest stages. We feel his game will translate well to the way we play and we're excited to welcome him to San Jose next season." The primary focus on the 27-year-old will be adjusting to the North American brand of hockey. It's too early to tell how he might fit in as a fantasy option.