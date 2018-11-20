Sharks' Lukas Radil: Promoted to top level
The Sharks recalled Radil from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
San Jose sent forward Dylan Gambrell to the minors in a corresponding move, so Radil will presumably round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal and six points in 11 AHL appearances this season.
