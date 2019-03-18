Sharks' Lukas Radil: Recalled to parent club
Radil was called up from AHL San Jose on Monday.
Radil spent time with the Sharks earlier this season, accumulating 10 points in 32 games. It's unclear whether the 28-year-old will suit up in Monday's contest against Vegas. Even if he does suit up, Radil doesn't provide much fantasy value.
