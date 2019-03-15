Sharks' Lukas Radil: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Sharks assigned Radil to AHL San Jose on Friday.
Radil has failed to crack the big club's lineup since being promoted from the AHL, so this move doesn't come as a surprise.
