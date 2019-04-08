Sharks' Lukas Radil: Surfs back up with Sharks
As per TSN, Radil was called up by San Jose on Sunday.
The winger appeared in 36 NHL games this season, collecting 11 points along the way. It remains to be seen what role, if any at all, Radil will play in the playoffs, but the move to promote him ahead of Game 1 comes as little surprise given how he's played when called upon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...