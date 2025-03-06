Kunin won't play against the Avalanche on Thursday for roster management, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

It seems Kunin's three-year stint with the Sharks is coming to an end, with the expectation that he will be moved prior to Friday's trade deadline. The 27-year-old center needs just two more points to get back to the 20-point threshold after missing that mark in each of the previous two campaigns. Depending where he lands, Kunin could be shifted to the wing and slot into a middle-six role.