Kunin notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Kunin set up goals by linemates William Eklund and Filip Zadina as the Sharks twice established one-goal leads. The 26-year-old Kunin has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last eight games, but he's gone scoreless in the other six contests in that span. He's seeing second-line minutes and has 12 points, 78 shots on net, 111 hits, 41 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 54 appearances this season.