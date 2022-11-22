Kunin notched three assists, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Kunin had a helper in every period of the Sharks' big win. He set up Noah Gregor and Tomas Hertl (on the power play) before adding a secondary helper on Logan Couture's empty-netter. Kunin hadn't produced a multi-point effort this year prior to Monday. He's at three goals, seven assists, 42 shots on net, 43 hits, 21 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 21 appearances.