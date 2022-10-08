Kunin registered an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Kunin played on the top line and helped out on Tomas Hertl's first-period tally. The assist was Kunin's first point as a Shark after he produced 13 goals, nine helpers, 223 hits, 99 PIM and 125 shots on goal in 82 games with the Predators last season. He's seeing top-line minutes to begin 2022-23 -- he led all Sharks forwards with 21:23 of ice time Friday -- but he may just be keeping a seat warm for Alexander Barabanov (lower body), who is not with San Jose in Prague. Kunin's playing style is more suited to a bottom-six role, though it's possible the 24-year-old could have a breakout in a more advanced position.