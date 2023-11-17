Kunin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kunin and Givani Smith set up each other's goals just 46 seconds apart in the second period. This was Kunin's third straight game with a goal, and it was also his first multi-point effort. He did that despite seeing just 11:52 of ice time on the fourth line, his second-lowest mark of the season. The 25-year-old forward has six points, 30 shots on net, 22 hits, 27 PIM, 13 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 17 outings.