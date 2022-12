Kunin (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Sunday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kunin was injured in Tuesday's game against Arizona. He won't be available to return until at least Dec. 22 against Minnesota. Kunin has 13 points, 58 shots on goal, 27 blocks and 63 hits in 31 games this season. The Sharks activated Matt Nieto (undisclosed) from injured reserve in a corresponding move.